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Mason Marchment, Sharks claw back from deficit to defeat Mammoth in thriller
By Kevin Topley,5 days ago
Sharks forward Mason Marchment would not say who gave him the tip for his shootout winner. "Mush" as his teammates call him, had just scored in the fifth round of a shootout in Salt Lake City, a fake shot and deke that finished a thrilling 6-5 comeback win over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night at Delta Center, and he was asked where the move came from.