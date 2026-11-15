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Oettinger Shuts Down Sabres as Dallas Stars Earn 2-0 Victory
By Vernon Hadnot,5 days ago
DALLAS — Jake Oettinger was the difference Saturday night in Buffalo, and the Dallas Stars got the response they needed. Oettinger stopped all 23 shots he faced, recording his fourth shutout of the season as Dallas blanked the Sabres 2-0. The shutout leads the NHL this season and already matches his total from last year, when he needed 39 more games to get there.