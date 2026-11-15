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‘Worst. Gameplan. Ever.’: Pros react to Amanda Nunes’ shocking submission loss to Kayla Harrison at UFC 334
By Alexander K. Lee,4 days ago
Amanda Nunes made her highly anticipated comeback at UFC 334 on Saturday, but not everyone was thrilled with how it played out. “The Lioness” returned from a three-plus-year retirement to face current bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison in the hopes of adding to her incredible legacy, which included past title runs at 135 and 145 pounds. However, Harrison came out on top in the end, submitting Nunes in Round 4 with a rear-naked choke. While it wasn’t surprising to see Harrison come out on top, the manner in which Nunes met her fate was puzzling, to say the least.