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Velotic Introduces Practical Framework to Identify AI Opportunities
By Marina Mayer,2 days ago
Velotic introduced the Industrial AI Value Cube, a practical framework to help industrial organizations identify high-value AI opportunities, prioritize investments and plan how to scale intelligence across their operations. "Industrial operations are one of the hardest environments in which to deploy AI, but also one of the most valuable places...