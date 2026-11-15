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UFC 334 bonuses $$$$
5 days ago
UFC 334 was a star-studded affair and to no one's surprise, the stars took home the bonus prizes on this night. Heavyweight championship headliners Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit were each awarded an extra $100,000 for delivering an epic Fight of the Night, while six-figure Performance of the Night bonuses went to Kayla Harrison for her submission over bantamweight GOAT (?) Amanda Nunes, and Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson for delivering a perfect spin kick knockout to cap off his career.