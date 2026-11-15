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19 Best Christmas Shows in NYC, From the Whimsical ‘Magic Flute’ to the Timeless ‘George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker’
By Todd Maurer,4 days ago
Watching a show or performance is one of the best ways to celebrate Christmas in New York City. From iconic Broadway musicals to festive tree-lighting ceremonies, there’s no shortage of ways to get into the holiday spirit! Two of our all-time favorites are the Radio City Christmas Spectacular and George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, classic holiday productions that capture the spirit of the season and bring smiles to audiences of all ages. But there’s so much more to see! As big fans of Christmas, we’ve rounded up the best holiday shows and performances in NYC, and you may be surprised to learn that some don’t even cost a dime.
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