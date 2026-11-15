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Souaibou Marou's Hat Trick Leads the Charlotte Independence to its First League One Title
By USLLeagueOne.com Staff,4 days ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. – Storybook ending, complete. Trailing by a goal with mere minutes remaining in its record-setting season, the Charlotte Independence found the magic when they needed it most, as League One's highest-scoring team in regular season history turned the 2026 USL League One Final on its head to clinch a 4-2 victory over Athletic Club Boise.