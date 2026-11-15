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Penn State gains bowl eligibility in win over Minnesota after staying 'process-oriented'
By Andrew Mercer,4 days ago
Penn State will be playing a 13th game after beating Minnesota, 42-14, for their sixth victory of the season. The Nittany Lions are now bowl eligible after what’s been a tumultuous season with many highs and lows — the “storm of the college football season” as Matt Campbell had described it on numerous occasions leading up to the season.