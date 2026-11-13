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Breaking Down the Matchup as the Charlotte Independence, AC Boise Meet in the USL League One Final
By NICHOLAS MURRAY - nicholas.murray@uslsoccer.com,8 days ago
The Players’ Shield winner and first-year club are both aiming to lift the trophy after historic seasons, here’s what analyst Ricky Lopez-Espin is watching for. The Charlotte Independence and Athletic Club Boise will square off on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET in the 2026 USL League One Final, with both clubs aiming to cap historic seasons at the Sportsplex at Matthews on CBS Sports Golazo Network.