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Scenes From Recent Concert Featuring Aspen Tigers Choir And Los Alamos Choral Society At Duane Smith Auditorium
By Los Alamos Reporter,5 days ago
The Los Alamos Choral Society sings along with the Aspen Tigers Choir at Duane Smith Auditorium. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos Choral Society director Derek Gilmour speaks to the audience before the choir kicks off the concert. The Choral Society later sang along with the Aspen Tigers Choir directed by Jacob Lucero, Brittney Vollans and Daily Gorman Nichols. Photo by Maire O’Neill./losalamosreporter.com.
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