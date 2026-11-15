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Dipika LLC Celebrates Grand Opening of New Parsippany Medicare Office
By Frank L. Cahill,5 days ago
PARSIPPANY — Dipika LLC celebrated the grand opening of its new Medicare and insurance office at 3219 Route 46, Suite 204, with a ribbon cutting and a welcome plaque presentation on Saturday, November 14. The ribbon cutting was conducted by Parsippany Community Professionals, a new networking group in Parsippany. Frank Cahill, chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee and president of Parsippany Community Professionals, was joined by Mayor Pulkit Desai and Economic Development Committee members Mahesh Prajapati and Steve Mandel to celebrate with Dipika Patel and her family.
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