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“It’s A Wonderful Life” the Live Radio Show ( Citadel)
By Alan Bresloff,4 days ago
*****One can tell that the holiday season is approaching. Theaters are getting into the swing of things with several companies doing “A Christmas Carol” and of course, “The Nutcracker” and while over the years, one or two have brought “It’s A Wonderful Life: the Radio Show” to their stages, it seems this year, we have five productions to bring us into the Christmas holiday. As many of you know, for many years, I was a part of the American Blues Theatre production, doing Santa for two performances and working in holiday songs for the sing-along. While I will be seeing their annual production with some changes in cast, I decided to see another, just to get a different angle on it. As I always say “A play is never the same when you have a different cast, a different stage, director, set and cast” here is the proof!