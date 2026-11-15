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“Revolutions 2” A Chamber Concert reviewed by Julia W. Rath
By Alan Bresloff,5 days ago
**** Guarneri Hall, in downtown Chicago, offered a two-day chamber concert series, entitled “Revolutions”, which explored “the intersections of political, social, technological, and musical change at two pivotal moments in world history.” Wednesday evening’s program was on the music and politics of 1796 and focused on the first industrial revolution and the aftermath of the French Revolution. I attended the Thursday evening performance on the music and politics of 1918, with its emphasis on the Russian Revolution and the post-World War I time period. Today I learned first-hand how great compositions become even more powerful when audiences understand the reasoning behind them.
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