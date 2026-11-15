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Carson Hocevar Gets Revenge With Wild Last-Lap Move as Cleetus McFarland Wins LeMullets 2nd time
By Neha Dwivedi,5 days ago
Carson Hocevar bumped Ty Dillon out of the lead, held off a quick counterattack, and helped Cleetus McFarland secure their second straight 2.4 Hours of LeMullets win on November 13. The NASCAR Cup Series driver made the last lap a close battle at Florida’s Freedom Factory, with Dillon almost hitting a tractor tire before Hocevar pulled ahead in the No. 77 Ford Crown Victoria. Dillon took P2, and Denny Hamlin managed to finish P3.