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Steers rebound and prepare for playoffs: Making 18th straight appearance
By Rick Mauch, Texas Local Media Sports Writer,4 days ago
The Graham Steers bounced back from their only loss of the season to defeat Iowa Park at home, 47-6, on Nov. 6. Now comes the “next season,” the playoffs. The postseason is familiar territory for Graham as this is the 18th consecutive year in which they’ve qualified. In 13 of the previous 17 times they went on to make a playoff run, including last season when they advanced three rounds.