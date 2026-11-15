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Lightning generate chances but no goals in 2-0 loss to Red Wings
By Justin G.,4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning have spent the majority of the season generating chances and capitalizing on them. Against the Detroit Red Wings, they generated the chances, but they couldn’t finish them off as the Red Wings rode a second-period goal by Lucas Raymond and a 31-save effort from Daniil Tarasov to become the first team to beat the Lightning on their home ice. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard added a late empty-net goal to give the visitors the 2-0 victory.