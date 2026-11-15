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Two Games, One Day: An NFL First, but NHL Linesman Did It First
By Josh Smith,4 days ago
An NFL official is about to pull a doubleheader for the first time – but hockey fans have seen this movie before. Side judge Don Willard will work as the referee in two NFL games on Sunday, a scheduling scramble forced by Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop. Willard will run the Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts game at 1:00 PM ET, then travel roughly 110 miles to Cincinnati to referee the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, kicking off at 8:20 PM ET.