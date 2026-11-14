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Bitcoin: Falls Below $66,000 on $215M Liquidations
12 days ago
Bitcoin fell below $66,000 while Ethereum dropped under $1,850 as $215 million in levered positions liquidated in 60 minutes, The Kobeissi Letter stated. BTC trades at $65775.52 on the 4h chart inside a bearish structure where the EMA50 at $72651.42 and EMA200 at $77829.47 cap upside. RSI at 19.71 marks oversold momentum yet the MACD death cross at -2056.27 keeps sellers in control, with price pinned between the lower band at $64848.44 and upper resistance at $76333.11.