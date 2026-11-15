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Resurrection Christian powers its way to second 3A girls volleyball title in 4 years
By Jon Yunt,4 days ago
DENVER – Just like a snap of Thanos’ fingers, Saturday night’s Class 3A state title game between No. 1 University and No. 2 Resurrection Christian felt inevitable. The two teams had put on a show the first three days of the marathon event at the Denver Coliseum and it was the Cougars that pulled off the unthinkable. A powerful three game sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-10) of the defending 4A and Patriot Peak League rival champion Bulldogs gave Resurrection Christian (25-4) its first title since 2023, when they knocked off University (27-4) in four.
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