undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Full-Grown: Simla Cubs finish the job, claim 1A girls volleyball title
By James Burky,4 days ago
DENVER – New class, same result for the Simla High School girls volleyball team. Simla captured the Class 1A state championship in a three-set sweep of Granada at the Denver Coliseum on Saturday. Simla captured the title with wins of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-13. The top-seeded Cubs (27-1) won the 2A title last year and won two championships in the 1990s. They moved back down to 1A in 2026 after two seasons in 2A.