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Sweep in Reverse: Centauri wins first girls volleyball title in thrilling fashion
By James Burky,4 days ago
DENVER – The Centauri High School volleyball team was playing for more people than the 14 girls on the varsity roster and three coaches. The Falcons were also playing for their home La Jara, a small town in southwest Colorado just north of where Colorado meets New Mexico. The town and the rest of Conejos County have been hit by floods and historic rain in recent weeks. The full extent of the damage might be unknown, and the ripples may be felt for a long time.