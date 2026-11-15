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Venalonzo becomes a Legend, delivers Titans first boys soccer state title in 5A
By James Nokes,5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS — Alexander Venalonzo went through his usual warmup routine prior to the Class 5A boys soccer championship match on Saturday night at Weidner Field. He came out of the locker room at halftime and waited some more. Then, for the first time in Legend’s postseason run, Titans coach Daniel Pennington called Venalonzo’s number.
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