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Fossil Ridge holds off comeback to win 5A volleyball state championship
By Matt Meyer,4 days ago
DENVER — A lot of teams would have folded after dropping a fourth set by 14 points after their opponents already erased a 2-0 lead. Fossil Ridge didn’t on Saturday night. Plenty of teams would’ve petered out after losing in five sets on the first day of the state tournament. The SaberCats roared back with five consecutive victories, including a state-championship-clinching 30-28, 25-18, 19-25, 11-25, 15-13 victory over Legend at Denver Coliseum.