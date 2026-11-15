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Digging For Gold wins closing night Open Pace at Vernon
By John Horne, for Vernon Downs,4 days ago
Vernon, NY – Digging For Gold, with driver Ron Harp, captured the $8,500 Open Pace at Vernon Downs on Saturday (Nov. 14). Mullinax (driven by Chris Long) took the early lead but Digging For Gold went by just before hitting the quarter first in :27.3. He used a :29 second quarter to be first to the half in :56.3. Red Blooded (John MacDonald) came flying by heading to the final turn and led to three-quarters in 1:24.