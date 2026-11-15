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“Spot the ball whenever, wherever”: Tennessee football overcomes travel issues in win over Texas A&M
By Tyler Edmands,4 days ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Just minutes before Tennessee football’s plane was slated to take off, a near-impossible issue arose. For just the second time since Sept. 11, 2001, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop due to a communication error just before 4 p.m. EST. After waiting over an hour, Tennessee’s Bill Martin announced on X that the team would return to campus at 6 p.m.