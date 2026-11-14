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REVIEW: WSU’s ‘Cabaret’ dazzles, despite dodgy German accents
By Taliyah Winn,12 days ago
The opening night of Wichita State School of Performing Arts’ “Cabaret” was a gripping interpretation of a beloved show, in spite of some shaky German accents. “Cabaret,” based on a play by John Van Druten and book by Joe Masteroff, explores the tantalizing and polarizing world of 1930s Berlin — amidst the rise of Nazi power — through the lens of a cabaret club.