undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Site work begins for Panda Express on South Ninth Street in Salina
13 days ago
Earthmoving equipment is working the lot where Panda Express plans to build a Salina restaurant, on the east side of Market Place along South Ninth Street. Crews with a wheel loader, a scraper and a motor grader were moving dirt on the property this week, which sits between the Market Place Apartments and Sam's Club, with homes behind a wood fence on the far side of the lot.
2