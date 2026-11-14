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Three Takeaways – Kraken show they are miles behind Hurricanes at Global Series
By Darren Brown,4 days ago
And with that, the Kraken will head home from the NHL Global Series in Helsinki with nothing to show for their two hockey games, other than Jagger Firkus getting his first NHL action, and the team getting some nice bonding moments in, something that Jordan Eberle and Kaapo Kakko called out as the one positive thing to take away from the trip.