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Fans Get Gran Turismo 5 Running Natively on PC — No Emulator Needed
By Aleksandr Manin,4 days ago
Gran Turismo 5 is running on PC without an emulator for the first time. A developer known as mathewdouglas released the fan port Project Tourline 5 on GitHub: the first build appeared on November 10, and version 0.1.5 followed on November 14. The port uses static recompilation: the PS3 game's code is translated ahead of time into a program for regular processors, while graphics run through DirectX 12. According to the developer, "No emulator runs while you play."