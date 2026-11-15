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Josh Hokit Brings Chaos to Ciryl Gane’s Doorstep but Falls Short in UFC 334 Thriller
By Subham,4 days ago
› UFC News › Josh Hokit Brings Chaos to Ciryl Gane’s Doorstep but Falls Short in UFC 334 Thriller. Earlier tonight at UFC 334, Josh Hokit and Ciryl Gane delivered a potential Fight of the Year contender, thanks to “The Incredible Hok.” Although the MSG crowd didn’t get the outcome they wanted in the main event, it was still a jaw-dropping affair.