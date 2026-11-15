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Superyacht Marala: 95 Years, 5 Owners, and a Storied Past
By Diane M. Byrne,4 days ago
February 1931 marked a historic moment for the then-Camper & Nicholsons shipyard in Gosport, England. It was when the yacht Marala launched—without a name. In fact, she is the only yacht in the since-closed shipyard’s history to ever meet the water without an official name. The subsequent 90-plus years have been equally historic, seeing her pass into just five owners’ hands, undergo a painstaking restoration, and welcome the likes of Salvador Dali and Frank Sinatra.