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15 Books by Black Authors for Kids to Diversify Your Bookshelf
By Avery Wittstruck,4 days ago
As we approach Black History Month, now is a great time to refresh your bookshelf and take an audit of the diversity of your library. It is so important for kids to see themselves and others represented in their world. It sends the message that we can create community with everyone, and that everyone in our community is important. Books are a wonderful way to increase visibility of diversity, and these books by Black authors for kids are a great place to start!