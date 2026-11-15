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Turkey Color by Number Free Printable for Preschool (Plus a Color by Sum Page)
By Annalise Rogorzenski,4 days ago
There’s nothing sweeter than watching a preschooler proudly show off something they’ve completed all on their own! This turkey color by number free printable is more than just a cute coloring page. Page one gives kids number recognition practice with numbers 1–8, page two adds a color by sum challenge, and I’m sharing a few simple ways to make the most of both in your classroom!