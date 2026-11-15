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Late Run Pushes Montana Past North Dakota, 80-71
4 days ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota men's basketball team suffered an 80-71 loss to Montana in its home opener at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Originally scheduled for noon, the game was moved to 8 p.m. to allow the Grizzlies additional time to travel to Grand Forks following Friday's nationwide air traffic stoppage. The Fighting Hawks fall to 1-3 on the season.
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