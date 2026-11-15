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Women’s basketball overcomes Long Island 65-54 behind key performances from starters
By Emma Lamichhane,4 days ago
Women’s basketball (3-1) defeated Long Island University (0-5) 65-54 Saturday evening at the Smith Center, recording their third win in a promising start to the regular season. The Revolutionaries, supported by 15-point performances from junior guard Gabby Reynolds and senior forward Sara Lewis, traded the lead with the Sharks...