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'How did we win 4-1? That’s a good question' - Morten Hjulmand reacts in disbelief as Rasmus Hojlund brace fires Denmark past post-Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
By Adhe Makayasa,4 days ago
Hjulmand helped orchestrate a memorable triumph at Estadio Municipal de Braga as the Danes spoiled Jorge Jesus' first match since his iconic captain hung up his boots. Although Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs replaced Joao Felix in the 64th minute to become the first player to wear a redesigned No. 7 shirt honouring Ronaldo, the visitors dominated throughout. The emphatic result lifted Denmark into second place in Group A4.