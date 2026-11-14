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Recap: Wake Forest Beats Southern Utah 89-51
By Adam Bridgers,4 days ago
In a game that may have flown under the radar due to college football, the Wake Forest basketball team beat Southern Utah in blowout fashion by 38 points. To be honest, I was not very locked in on this game since it started almost immediately after Wake’s huge win over SMU in football, and I was still basking in the aftermath of the Deacs being 9-1 in football. Thankfully, I didn’t really need to be paying that much attention to this one, because this was another Q4 buy game that Wake was nice enough to blow out by halftime. A 14-4 run by Wake at the end of the first half gave the Deacs an 18 point lead at the break, and the Thunderbirds never got closer than 13.