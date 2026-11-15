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Oregon State wins first Pac-12 Tournament title in men's soccer
By Brett Taylor,4 days ago
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State men's soccer won the first-ever Pac-12 Tournament championship, beating San Diego State 2-1 Saturday evening at Paul Lorenz Field. Jacob Zapien scored the winning goal in the 80th minute on a corner kick that pinballed around the penalty area — the first goal of his collegiate career. Aidan Marquez opened the scoring in the 16th minute, taking possession off an Aztec defender and converting one-on-one with the goalkeeper to put the Beavers up 1-0 at halftime.