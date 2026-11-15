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Trey Anastasio Plays Bob Marley’s Guitar at Reopening of Lowe’s Jersey Theatre
By Relix Staff,4 days ago
Last night, the Trey Anastasio Band officially reopened Jersey City, NJ’s historic Lowe’s Jersey Theatre, a former 1929 movie palace that has been under different stages of renovation for decades and recently received a $130 million facelift thanks to Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment. Snacktime and DJ Nancy Wang previewed the space during a private event on Wednesday and Anastasio, who grew up in New Jersey, played the first public show yesterday.