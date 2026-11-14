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#6/6 Hockey Sweeps #12/13 Colorado College on Väisänen's Overtime Winner
12 days ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Junior defenseman Joona Väisänen scored on the power play with 3.4 seconds left in overtime to lift #6/6 Western Michigan hockey (8-2-1, 2-1-1 NCHC) to a 5-4 win over #12/13 Colorado College (7-4-1, 1-3-0) on Saturday night at Lawson Arena, completing the Broncos' first NCHC series sweep of the season in the teams' last scheduled meeting at the historic venue.
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