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Louisiana Innovates: Combining innovation and connection to simplify beauty bookings
By AMANDA MCELFRESH,4 days ago
After a decade as a salon owner, AnnaBeth Guillory knew it could be challenging for talented beauty professionals to build a clientele. Meanwhile, potential clients could face hurdles finding stylists who matched their preferences and schedules. Bridging that gap is at the heart of BeautyFindr, an app created by Guillory...