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UW-La Crosse Wins NCAA Women’s Cross Country North Regional Title; UW-Stevens Point’s Wehrman Claims Individual Crown
4 days ago
NORTHFIELD, Minn.--University of Wisconsin-La Crosse won the NCAA Division III Women’s Cross Country North Regional title for the third straight season at the St. Olaf Cross Country Course on Nov. 14. UW-La Crosse compiled 32 points for the fifth regional championship in program history and earned an automatic bid...