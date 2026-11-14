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Former Police Officer to Be Castrated After Child Rape Conviction in Louisiana
13 days ago
Louisiana doesn't mess around when it comes to sex offenders ... a district judge has ordered a child rapist to be chemically castrated!. The rapist -- identified as 31-year-old Kedreyon K. Williams -- was convicted by a trial jury of rape of juveniles, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and possession of pornography involving juveniles. The jury took just 30 minutes to find Williams -- a former cop and volunteer firefighter -- guilty on all counts.