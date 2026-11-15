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Louisiana Innovates: Building businesses, empowering communities and helping Louisiana thrive
By AMANDA MCELFRESH,4 days ago
For Richard Pellerin, innovation is about more than adopting the latest technology. It’s about encouraging people to challenge conventional thinking, embrace change and explore new possibilities. “A culture of innovation means there is never a bad idea. You need to allow your staff to think freely and openly,” Pellerin...