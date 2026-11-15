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“Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Launches Yet Another Fundraiser to Pay for a New Phone; Raises Over $600
By Quinn Smith,4 days ago
On Wednesday, former “Alaskan Bush People” star Bear Brown launched another fundraiser– this time to buy himself a new phone. “I’m Bear Brown from Alaskan Bush People, and there are probably better GoFundMe’s [sic] to donate to, but if you want to help me out, I’m trying to get a refurbished iPhone 17,” he wrote in the description for his fundraiser.