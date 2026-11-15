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How LSU Signee Bryli Seifert Went From Six Home Runs to 19 Before Signing With LSU
4 days ago
The Missouri Class 4 Player of the Year hit .717 and struck out once as a senior. She traces the jump to four or five workouts a week, tougher pitching and a clear plan for every at-bat. Bryli Seifert hit 19 home runs and struck out once in 126 plate appearances during her senior season at Platte County. A year earlier, she had hit six home runs and struck out four times in 95 trips to the plate. She had only 31 more official at-bats as a senior, but she went from homering once every 12.5 at-bats to once every 4.8.