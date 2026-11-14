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Huskies dismantled at home by Nevada
By Aiyana Riley,12 days ago
Not yet finding the light at the end of the tunnel, NIU football brutally lost 28-7 at home to the University of Nevada Wolfpack, committing three poorly timed turnovers. “Obviously not the result we wanted, I know it’s been a broken record there in terms of wanting to play clean football,” interim head coach Rob Harley said. “We’re trying to get out of our own way and not have these catastrophic plays.”