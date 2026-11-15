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Oakland Erupts Late to Secure First Win of the Season
4 days ago
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Closing on an 8-0 run over the final 3:20, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-5, 0-0 HL) defeated Northern Iowa (2-3, 0-0 MVC), 80-76, Saturday night on the Blacktop at the OU Credit Union O'rena. Oakland finished with 20 offensive rebounds and a 22-8 advantage in second-chance points. It also scored 26 points off 18 Panthers turnovers, added 38 points in the paint and got 29 points from its bench.