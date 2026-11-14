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Salukis overwhelmed by No. 4 South Dakota State on Senior Day
By Aaron Carnahan,12 days ago
After winning just one of their last nine matchups against South Dakota State, SIU Football hosted the Jackrabbits on Senior Day, hoping to defeat the Missouri Valley Conference foe. Despite two touchdowns from senior quarterback DJ Williams, the Dawgs couldn’t overcome SDSU quarterback Chase Mason’s five touchdowns. The Salukis fell to the Jackrabbits by a final score of 52-16 and were outgained by 374 total yards.