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Game 14: UMD at St. Cloud State
By Bruce Ciskie,4 days ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — It was an imperfect Friday for UMD. The Bulldogs weren’t great in their own zone, getting trapped too many times after opportunities to get pucks up the rink were not executed well. UMD was atrocious on faceoffs, winning just 14 out of 45 (it was so bad that the 6-for-17 third period was actually a step in the right direction after going 8-for-28 in the first 40 minutes). I know Scott Sandelin told Matt Wellens after the game he still didn’t think the power play shot the puck enough, and he’s right, but that was down the list of overall issues on Friday.